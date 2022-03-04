Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever being sued by Israeli ice cream maker over boycott

American Quality Products (AQP), the manufacturer and distributor of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's, has announced that it is suing Unilever and the ice cream maker for "unlawfully terminating its 34-year business relationship in order to boycott Israel."

The lawsuit urges the US federal court to deem Unilever’s termination as illegal.

AQP owner Avi Zinger, in a release, said, "Ben & Jerry's and Unilever's actions are misguided, unlawful and immoral. Boycotting Israel should come with a heavy price tag, and therefore, we are taking Unilever to court."

"There is still time to do the right thing. Renew my license and leave ice cream out of the political debate."

Also read | More than a billion people around the world will be obese by 2030

As per the lawsuit, Unilever demands AQP to boycott certain parts of Israel while continuing to sell in other parts of the country.

The lawsuit states that this is illegal under both Israeli law and US law and policy. When AQP refused to comply with Unilever’s demand, Unilever refused to renew its license.

The lawsuit further states that Unilever is also violating the Israeli government’s consent decree for the Unilever-Ben & Jerry’s merger. Not just this but numerous terms of the license agreement between AQP, Ben & Jerry’s, and Unilever are also being violated.

"For 34 years I have had a strong and incredibly positive working relationship with Ben & Jerry's, manufacturing and selling its ice cream in all parts of Israel, to Israelis and Palestinians. I refused Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever’s illegal demands, and as a result, they are threatening to close my business, affecting hundreds of Israeli and Palestinians workers and distributors,” stated Zinger.

(With input from agencies)