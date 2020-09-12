Belarus protests: Fresh detentions by police; EU requests urgent debate in UN

Belarus police detained at least six people on Saturday as anti-government protests continued. The detentions were made in the capital Minsk. Thousands have been detained so far. The fresh detentions came at the start of anti-government protests in Minsk

Hundreds of women gathered in the centre of Minsk to march in the latest demonstration since a disputed presidential election in August.

Protesters are contesting the official count showing President Alexander Lukashenko winning a sixth term with 80% of Sunday's vote and the main opposition challenger with 10%. Crowds have taken to the streets every night since to demand a recount.

Authorities have responded with a crackdown that was unusually brutal even for Lukashenko's 26-year authoritarian rule. Police have dispersed protesters with tear gas, stun grenades, water cannons and rubber bullets and beat them with truncheons. Black-uniformed officers chased protesters into residential buildings and deliberately targeted journalists, beating many and breaking their cameras.

European Union requests urgent debate in UN:

Saying that situation in Belarus has seen a "deterioration" European Union has requested an urgent debate at United Nations. The EU is already aiming for economic sanctions.

"The ongoing deterioration of the human rights situation in Belarus in relation to the 2020 presidential election needs the urgent attention of the Human Rights Council," Germany`s Ambassador to the United Nations Michael von Ungern-Sternberg wrote to the Geneva-based council.

Western countries are disputing the outcome of August 9 elections that declared President Alexander Lukashenko victorious. Lukashenko denies the allegations that the elections were rigged and has refused to speak with the opposition leaders.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Friday for authorities in Belarus "to refrain from the use of force against those engaging in peaceful assembly and to ensure that allegations of torture and other mistreatment of people in detention are fully investigated and addressed."