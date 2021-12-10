Beachgoer finds cocaine worth $1 million USD floating at sea off Florida Keys

In a latest incident, a beachgoer garnered appreciation from police after he found and handed over cocaine worth $1 million. He found cocaine floating at sea off the Florida Keys.

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G Martin took to his official Twitter handle and shared images of packaged cocaine. "Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs," he wrote.

Several officials, along with the US Coast Guard’s Southeast Division helped the border agents to recover the shipment.

With this, the chief also shared an image of packages cocaine.

Various people took to the comment section and hared hilarious comments with the netizens. "Me calling the authorities: yeah I’m out in the ocean and I think I found 70, no 69, yeah 69lbs of cocaine," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Crazy part is whoever bought 25 bricks got 5 1/2 extra bricks for free and it got intercepted smh."

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. Earlier in June, a shipment of cocaine worth $44 million was found in an onion ring cargo in Coquelles, France, said officials at the UK border.

According to the country's National Crime Agency, the 922-pound shipment was spotted by Border Force officers after halting a lorry, which was headed to the UK.

NCA's branch commander Mark Howes said, "This was a really significant amount of drugs taken out of circulation. The seizure will deprive the organised crime group responsible for them of profit, which would have fuelled more offending.”

(With inputs from agencies)