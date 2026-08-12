/Baloch leader thanks Indian media, announces push for recognition of ‘Republic of Balochistan’

A Baloch separatist leader has renewed calls for international recognition of what he called the ‘Republic of Balochistan' and urged countries and global organisations to stop referring to the region as a province of Pakistan, as supporters marked Tuesday, August 11, as “Balochistan Independence Day”.

In a message shared on X, Mir Yar Baloch appealed to the international community to recognise Balochistan as an independent country, saying the movement had entered a new phase focused on securing diplomatic and political recognition.

“The Republic of Balochistan demands from the entire world that from this day onwards, instead of calling, writing or referring to Balochistan as a province of Pakistan, it should be written, read and called an independent country,” the statement said.

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He also compared Pakistan to cancer while requesting moral support to continue for the people of Balochistan.

“Moral support for the people of Balochistan must continue so that we can remove the cancer-like Pakistan from our land, Balochistan,” it said.

Appeals members of UN, ASEAN, others to back global recognition

The statement urged members of the United Nations, ASEAN, the African Union, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and European countries to support what it described as Balochistan’s independence.

The group also thanked international media organisations, particularly those in India, along with researchers and think tanks, saying they had helped bring global attention to the Balochistan issue.

It called for continued international “moral support” and said efforts were underway to unite different strands of the Baloch political leadership. The statement further said that an independent Balochistan would eventually establish its own passports, currency, media organisations, trade and commerce institutions and diplomatic missions.

It also said the proposed republic would assume responsibility for its foreign policy, defence, economy and diplomacy.

Mir Yar Baloch said the movement traces its claim to August 11, 1947, when Balochistan declared independence shortly before the Partition of British India. The statement said the campaign had moved beyond commemorating that date and was now focused on achieving international recognition.

The statement also accused Pakistani authorities of trying to prevent the commemorations. It said that mobile and internet services had been suspended in several parts of Balochistan, but the claims could not be verified.

The group claimed that despite the alleged restrictions, supporters marked “Balochistan Independence Day” in different parts of the province.

Meanwhile, authorities in Pakistan maintain that Balochistan is an integral part of the country and term armed groups operating in the province as security threats.