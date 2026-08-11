/The verdict: What is Pakistan without Balochistan? A nation losing its own soul

Balochistan covers 43.6 per cent of Pakistan’s landmass — almost half the country. It is also rich in natural gas, copper, gold, coal and other minerals, while its coastline and Gwadar give Pakistan enormous strategic value. Yet the province remains Pakistan’s least populated and among its most economically disadvantaged regions. The contradiction is glaring: extraordinary resources, but persistent grievances over who controls them, who benefits from them and how much comes back to the people who live above them.

Balochistan is also a cultural asset — Baloch, Brahui, Pashtun and other communities contributing to a diversity that cannot be reduced to statistics.

But today, it is increasingly defined by unrest. Insurgency, attacks, enforced disappearances and allegations of extrajudicial killings have deepened a crisis of trust. Human-rights groups continue to document disappearances and killings, while families demanding answers have remained at the centre of the struggle. And women have become the faces of resistance and separation in the face of oppression.

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That should concern Islamabad. Because when mothers, sisters and daughters become the most visible voices demanding justice for missing men, the crisis stops being merely about security. It becomes about legitimacy. Then there is geography. Balochistan borders Iran, Afghanistan and the Arabian Sea, placing Pakistan at a critical crossroads between South Asia, the Middle East and Central Asia.

So what is Pakistan without Balochistan?