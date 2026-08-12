/‘Astonished the world’: Iran proved it’s tough and invincible, says Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that his country had “astonished the whole world” in the war against the United States and Israel and has proved that it is a “tough and invincible” power.

Speaking to reporters, Araghchi said, “Our armed forces made tremendous sacrifices and managed to incapacitate and defeat what was ostensibly the largest army in the world. This is not a slogan; it is a reality that the entire world is acknowledging.”

The foreign minister said that Iran has displayed deep resilience in the conflict.

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“In the recent war, it was the Islamic Republic of Iran that proved itself to the world and demonstrated that it is a resilient and invincible power,” he said.

‘You Iranians have achieved something extraordinary’

“I have heard this repeatedly from foreign ministers and officials from other countries: ‘You Iranians have achieved something extraordinary. You astonished the entire world.’ Those are their exact words,” Araghchi added.

Iran has refused to back down on demands that the US end its blockade of Iranian ports, lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic, and fulfill other conditions before Tehran will consider reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran effectively closed the strait after Israel and the US attacked the country on Feb. 28. The closure of the vital waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s traded oil supplies passed before the war, and uncertainty around its future have kept energy prices a major focus of US politics ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Pakistani interior minister meets Araghchi in Tehran

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon for talks.

He also spoke to Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Naqvi arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials, as Pakistan has been mediating between the US and Iran alongside Oman and Qatar to try to bring the two sides to some sort of lasting peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg in Islamabad on Tuesday that the US and Iran are close to “some sort of an arrangement.”

“Things are shaping up again in favour of a peace arrangement or a deal,” he said. “The signals in the last two three days are that we are close to some sort of an arrangement.”