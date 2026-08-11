/Pakistan says US, Iran close to ‘some sort of arrangement’ despite shipping attacks

Pakistan on Tuesday said that the US and Iran are close to a “some sort of” arrangement. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif signalled “things are shaping up again in favour of a peace arrangement or a deal" in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday. These comments offered another glimmer of hope as the US and Iran both are seeking reparation from each other.

“The signals in the last two to three days are that we are close to some sort of an arrangement,” added Asif without providing any details. The comments came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was meeting Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran on Tuesday.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a briefing earlier on Tuesday that separate discussions between Oman and Iran over management of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz and opening a channel were at a “critical juncture.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Trump denies frequent contact with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh amid pressure over interest rates

There had been no response from either the US or Iran either confirming or denying Asif's comments. Despite tentative signs of progress in diplomacy, there were reports of new attacks on shipping in the Gulf of Oman and the Red Sea, highlighting the widening threat to maritime trade.

Earlier today, a Panama-flagged container vessel named Vela Nova was struck by a missile fired from a US helicopter off the coast of Pakistan.

The WSJ reported that the US military struck it after its crew ignored ⁠warnings from personnel working to enforce a naval blockade on Iranian ports. Four other crew members were killed in a suspected attack by Houthis ​on a small cargo vessel in the Bab ​el-Mandeb strait, said Yemen's Transport Ministry. The Houthis have not claimed the attack. They have maintained a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea since July 20, in response to what they described as a Saudi siege.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Saturday the strait won’t reopen until Washington lifts its naval blockade and sanctions, withdraws American forces from the region, pays war reparations, and releases frozen Iranian assets. The council also called for an end to US attacks on Iran’s regional allies. Trump traded barbs, saying that “If there’s damages to be paid, I think Iran should pay those damages.” He also claimed that Hormuz is under US control.