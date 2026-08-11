/Do you need NEET to study medicine abroad? The myths vs reality

India has never lacked aspiring doctors; the NEET exam draws hundreds of thousands of hopefuls every year. But the path from that exam to a medical degree, and often a visa stamp, is anything but linear. While postgraduate students heading abroad tend to face a relatively clearer process, it's those just entering the system who confront the real maze of decisions.

Foreign universities do not ask for a NEET scorecard as part of their admissions process a student can be accepted into a strong international programme without ever submitting a NEET result. But recognition to practice medicine back home in India is governed entirely separately, by the National Medical Commission. Under the NMC's regulations, Indian citizens intending to obtain a primary medical qualification from an institution outside India, on or after May 2018, must mandatorily qualify NEET-UG. The NEET result itself is treated as the Eligibility Certificate for this purpose, valid for three years from the date the result is declared.

The real complexity comes after graduation. Returning students currently must clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination to obtain a licence to practice in India. Under the NMC's National Exit Test Regulations, 2023, this exam is expected to eventually be replaced by the National Exit Test, a single, unified licensing exam meant to apply equally to graduates of Indian and foreign medical institutions alike.

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Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance, a student loan firm, says interest in this space has never been higher. "We get a lot of queries asking whether NEET is required for healthcare courses abroad. The students we typically work with have already completed their graduation in India, and many have already cleared NEET at that stage. But for studying abroad more broadly, NEET is not always the deciding factor it's assumed to be. For students who plan to eventually work in India, however, it absolutely is."

While Prodigy Finance does not currently support undergraduate programmes, Kapoor says students still have real options. "Platforms like NovaGrad exist precisely for this reason from scholarships to shortlisting the right university, whether it's undergraduate, graduate, or postgraduate study, all of that information can be gathered in one place."

NovaGrad makes the distinction just as clear: NEET isn't needed for admission abroad, but it becomes essential the moment a student plans to return and practice in India. And here's the part that surprises most families the actual NEET score itself doesn't matter to the international university at all. Whether a student scored high or just cleared the minimum makes no difference to their acceptance abroad.