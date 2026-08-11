/150 years of Vande Mataram: Red Fort to witness historic Independence Day celebration

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national celebrations from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on August 10, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh said that this year’s celebrations will have a special significance as India marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, the National Song that inspired millions during the freedom struggle.

For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort as a tribute to its enduring legacy and contribution to India’s freedom movement. ‘Vande Mataram’ will be sung upon the Prime Minister’s arrival at the Red Fort. He will then hoist the National Flag and deliver his customary address to the nation. The 2026 Independence Day celebrations will also highlight Yuva Shakti, recognising the contribution of India’s youth towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the defence secretary said.

150 years of Vande Mataram

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The celebrations will feature elaborate floral decorations showcasing ‘Vande Mataram’. Around 2,500 boy and girl cadets of the NCC and My Bharat volunteers will form ‘वंदे मातरम्’ on Gyanpath opposite the Red Fort ramparts. An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force will also carry a banner commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and shower flower petals over people gathered at the Red Fort.

Vande Mataram and India's national consciousness

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, Vande Mataram, meaning "I bow to thee, Mother", was popularised through his novel Anandamath. The song resonated strongly with the emerging national consciousness during colonial rule. Its powerful vision of the motherland provided Indians with inspiration and strength during the struggle for political freedom. The evocative imagery and lyrical quality of the composition gradually transformed it into a national symbol.

Beyond the demand for political freedom, the song came to represent the deep cultural and emotional bond between the people and the nation. Vande Mataram gained nationwide prominence after Rabindranath Tagore sang it at the 1896 session of the Indian National Congress. During the freedom movement, it became a rallying cry for numerous freedom fighters and a powerful symbol of India's resistance to colonial rule.

Even 150 years after its composition, Vande Mataram continues to represent patriotism and unity. Its sesquicentenary has renewed public recognition of the song's role in inspiring India's freedom struggle. The recent passage of the Act marks another milestone in recognising the national importance of Vande Mataram.

Vande Mataram and India's shared national legacy

Vande Mataram received formal recognition on January 24, 1950, when Dr. Rajendra Prasad declared Jana Gana Mana as the National Anthem and Vande Mataram as the National Song. However, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 extended statutory protection to the National Flag, National Anthem and the Constitution of India, but did not provide similar protection to the National Song. While the Constitution recognised Vande Mataram as the National Song, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 did not extend to it the statutory protection available under Section 3 to the National Anthem. The Act seeks to bridge this legislative gap by providing statutory recognition and protection to Vande Mataram.

Why Vande Mataram remains significant

Beyond its historic role in India's freedom struggle, Vande Mataram continues to hold a significant place in the country's public life. For generations, the song has symbolised unity, service and commitment to the nation. Its imagery of nationhood continues to feature in national commemorations and public observances. The song also represents the enduring connection between India's freedom movement and the country's present aspirations.

As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Vande Mataram offers an opportunity to revisit the energy, sacrifice and enthusiasm that defined the freedom struggle. Its message continues to resonate with values such as national unity, self-reliance and collective responsibility, principles that remain relevant to India's nation-building journey.

The Act therefore represents both a symbolic affirmation and legislative recognition of Vande Mataram's place in India's national life.