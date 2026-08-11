/PM Modi calls for nationwide participation in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' ahead of Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 11) urged citizens to actively participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and turn it into a celebration in every home ahead of Independence Day.

Modi shared a video about the campaign on Instagram and called on people to bring the spirit of patriotism into their homes by joining the nationwide initiative.

"Come, let us make #HarGharTiranga a celebration in every home," he wrote.

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This year's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run from August 9 to August 17, covering the period around India's 80th Independence Day on August 15. The initiative encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and participate in activities celebrating the Tricolour.

According to the official campaign website, 2026 marks the fifth edition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. This year's campaign carries the special theme of the spirit of 'Vande Mataram', coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the national song.

The campaign aims to strengthen people's connection with the national flag while promoting a sense of pride and unity. Tiranga Yatras and rallies are also being organised in cities and towns across the country as part of the celebrations.

Selfies with the Tricolour

The campaign also encourages citizens to participate online by uploading photographs and selfies with the Tricolour on the official 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website.

The initiative seeks to encourage participation among people of all age groups and make the national flag a visible part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The government launched 'Har Ghar Tiranga' in 2022 as part of its Independence Day programme. The campaign has continued every year since then, encouraging citizens to bring the Tricolour into their homes.