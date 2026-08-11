/Wall Street firms pay up to $100,000 for early access to Trump’s Truth Social posts

Wall Street companies have started subscribing to Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts for instant access, just days after Trump Media and Technology launched a new product offering early updates from the US President before they reach the general public.

Trump Media, which owns Truth Social, said it has signed more than 10 customer agreements, mainly with high-frequency trading companies. The company said the customers are willing to pay between $60,000 and $100,000 a month for access to the Truth Social data feed, known as an application programming interface (API).

"Our new Truth API product is already generating revenue, with more than ten customer agreements signed to date," interim CEO Kevin McGurn said in a press release, without identifying the customers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump has frequently moved markets through his social media posts. His latest Truth Social product now allows companies to pay for early access to his updates, giving Wall Street firms a potential advantage over ordinary users.

For high-frequency trading systems, milliseconds can carry significant financial value. Their algorithms scan for signals to buy or sell assets, and regular traders may see the information only after the market has already reacted.

Trump remains Truth Social’s most-followed and influential poster. He often announces policy decisions on the platform, sometimes even before members of his own administration know about them.

Instant access to announcements on tariffs, national security and executive orders could trigger sharp movements in oil, bonds, stocks and other assets.

Truth Social faces financial losses

Trump launched Truth Social in 2022 after Twitter banned him. The platform, which was later renamed X, had removed Trump from the service.

Truth Social has not achieved widespread success beyond providing a platform for Trump’s policy updates. Trump Media reported a loss of $238.1 million for the quarter ended June 30.

The company attributed much of the shortfall to declines in non-cash assets. These included more than $190 million in losses from "digital assets, digital assets pledged, and equity securities."

Trump Media also said on Monday that it remains well-positioned to complete its proposed merger with nuclear-fusion company TAE Technologies in 2026.

Democratic lawmakers criticised the arrangement and described it as a “shocking abuse of the office of the President”. They also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether the arrangement violates federal securities laws.