'Awful...but that's what happens in war': Israelis want Hamas crushed, despite Gaza casualties

Even as the civilian casualties in Gaza continue to rise, Israeli citizens say that the army should not back off its unrelenting offensive to crush the militant group Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday, echoed the sentiments and announced that the country will continue to fight.

This is despite the international calls for a ceasefire and the fading global sympathy for Israel.

Now is not the time to back down

Polls conducted in recent weeks show overwhelming support for the war. Talking to Reuters on Wednesday, four Israeli citizens said that regardless of fading global sympathy for Israel — aptly reflected in Tuesday's UN resolution — now was not the time to back down.

"If we don't take this fight to the end, then tomorrow morning we'll have battles in the north and in the east and the south and maybe Iran. Therefore, we have no choice," said Ben Zion Levinger, a retired IT worker.

Hamas annihilation the goal

The public's sentiment is an echo of what the Israeli officials feel.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while talking to soldiers, said that the country will continue fighting "until the end".

"We're continuing until the end, until victory, until Hamas is annihilated," he told soldiers in Gaza over radio.

"I say this in the face of great pain but also in the face of international pressures. Nothing will stop us."

In an interview, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee chair, Yuli Edelstein, said that although the cost was "terrible" the nation's military operation's goal was the total destruction of Hamas Infrastructure in Gaza.

Israelis and war: What the polls show

Even as international pressure for a ceasefire builds, more than three-quarters of Israelis said that the nation's offensive should continue — without adjustments that could potentially reduce Palestinian civilian casualties.

These are the results of a survey conducted in November by the Israel Democracy Institute, after a week-long pause in hostilities.

Many people felt that deaths were an acceptable price to pay for future security.

"There is a sense of first revenge, mainly on the right, and on the left and the centre they see it as I would say secondary to the achievements of the war … it is being perceived as collateral damage," reports Reuters.

As per a poll conducted by Tel Aviv University late in October, only 10 per cent of the respondents thought that the army was using too much firepower. Others said Israel was doing what it could to avoid killing non-combatants.