At United Nations' top court, Ukraine registers genocide case against Russia

A case has been registered against Russia by Ukraine at the United Nations' highest court. Kyiv has accused Moscow of planning genocide and asked the court to intervene to halt the attack and order Russia to pay reparations.

In the case, Ukraine on Sunday, also asked the International Court of Justice, which is based in The Hague, to indicate "provisional measures" and order Moscow to "immediately suspend the military operations" launched on February 24.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on the basis of its false claims of acts of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and now is planning genocidal acts in the country, the case said.

In a statement, the court said, Ukraine "emphatically denies that genocide happened in the eastern regions" and says it filed the case "to establish that Russia has no lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing any purported genocide."

To hear the provisional measures request, the court will soon schedule a hearing.

The court hears disputes between nations over matters of law, while the International Criminal Court holds individuals criminally responsible for offences, which include war crimes and crimes against humanity.

