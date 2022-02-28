Russia-Ukraine conflict: 352 Ukrainian civilians killed, 1,684 injured

As the conflict intensifies, 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed so far, the interior ministry of Ukraine said.

These victims include 14 children. Around 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded, it said.

However, the statement of the ministry on Sunday did not give any information on the casualties among armed forces of Ukraine.

For the first time, the Russian military has admitted that it suffered casualties in the conflict. It said on Sunday that some troops were killed and others were wounded in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said, "There are dead and wounded among our comrades”, without giving any numbers. He added that Russia's losses were "many times" fewer than those of Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine has claimed that its forces have killed 3,500 Russian troops.

Since the beginning of the attack on Thursday, the Russian military have hit 1,067 Ukrainian military facilities, including 27 command posts and communication centers, 38 air defence missile system and 56 radar stations, Konashenkov also said.

The claims of Konashenkov and allegations of Ukraine that its forces killed thousands of Russian troops can't be verified independently.

(With inputs from agencies)