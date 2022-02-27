Zelensky sceptical, but says will 'try' dialogue with Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he would 'try' to hold dialogie with Russia but was sceptical about impact. Kyiv is preparing to meet Moscow at Ukraine's border with Belarus. The development has come on the fourth day of Russian invasion.

"I will be honest, as always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try," Zelensky said in a video address. He added that if there was a "chance" to end war, he should take part in the talks.

Zelensky issued the video after speaking with Belarus leader and Moscow ally Alexander Lukashenko.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin orders 'deterrence forces' on high alert

Russian troops have attacked Ukraine from many directions, including from Belarusian territory, after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in the early hours of Thursday.

Kyiv has refused to hold talks in Belarus -- where Moscow wants to meet -- saying the country was acting as a launchpad for the invasion.

Earlier, Zelensky's office said Ukraine was willing to meet Russia at its border with Belarus near the Pripyat River.

Belarusian state television has said the Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet at the Aleksandrovka and Vilcha border checkpoints.

Putin has said that a Russian delegation was currently in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

(With inputs from agencies)