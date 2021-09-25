At Quad leaders’ summit, Japanese PM welcomed AUKUS deal: Official

During the Quad leaders’ summit, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga welcomed the establishment of the AUKUS deal to provide nuclear submarines to Australia, a Japanese government official reportedly said.

Answering whether the trilateral partnership between Australia, the UK and the United States was discussed during the meeting on Friday, Japan's foreign press secretary, Tomoyuki Yoshida was quoted by Reuters as saying, “Prime Minister Suga welcomed the initiative of the establishment of the security partnership forged by the three countries ... which is taking an important role for the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.”

The leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States met in Washington on Friday to discuss regional security, Covid, climate change and other issues.

Also read | Quad joint statement underlines need for open Indo-Pacific 'undaunted by coercion'

The three-way strategic defence alliance announced by Australia, the UK and the US includes building a class of nuclear-propelled submarines.

Also read | Indian PM Narendra Modi set to address UNGA. Here's what you can expect

As part of the deal, Australia will cancel a contract with France to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire US nuclear-powered vessels instead.

The deal angered the French government, saying that it felt betrayed by the deal. Consequently, France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia to protest what the French said amounted to a “stab in the back” by allies.

In a phone call Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the issue. Johnson reportedly promised their countries would cooperate closely around the world.

The AUKUS alliance also has angered China because it is focused on the Indo-Pacific region, where the rise of China is seen as an increasing threat.

(With inputs from agencies)