At least two killed in Russian airstrikes in Ukraine

At least two people were killed in overnight Russian airstrikes in Ukraine in the southern region of Kherson.

A72-year-old man and an elderly woman lost their lives, while three others were wounded in the Russian attack, Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The missiles also struck nearby Beryslav town where four people got injured, Prokudin said.

"The occupiers deliberately attacked a crowded place, dropping explosives near the local bus station."

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said the Izmail district, home to Danube River ports, where grains are exported, also came under drone attack, but gave no details of any damage to port or grain infrastructure.

He said that 11 drones had been destroyed in attacks on the region and that an unspecified recreational facility in the small city of Vylkove had been hit. A fire there was quickly extinguished, he added.

Neighbouring Mykolaiv region’s governor said that the falling debris caused a fire in an unused building in the Snihurivka community, which was promptly extinguished, and a blast wave damaged nearby buildings.

Russia launched 24 drones at the Ukrainian southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight, of which 18 were shot down and 17 cruise missiles were downed overnight over the Dnipropetrov’s Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions, Ukraine's air force said in a post on Telegram.

It added that all of the 17 missiles were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions

Russia says downed three Ukrainian drones

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry has said its forces downed three Ukrainian drones over southwestern Crimea.

The ministry said air defence systems destroyed one drone at about 9:30 pm on Sunday (Sept 17), an hour after it said its forces downed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the same area.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea and a major Black Sea port, said debris from the downed third drone fell over farmland and no damage was done.

Earlier, Russia’s defence ministry said air defence systems also destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region.