AstraZeneca and Pfizer mixed shots boost antibody levels: Study

A study in South Korea has revealed that mixed dose of the first AstraZeneca coronavirus shot combined with the next dose of Pfizer boosts antibody levels in people.

The researchers concluded that the neutralising antibodies levels rose six times compared to two AstraZeneca doses. The research involved 499 health workers, with 200 taking two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 100 who took the mixed shots and the rest got the AstraZeneca jabs.

A study in Britain earlier involving an AstraZeneca shot followed by Pfizer showed higher antibody response in humans than Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca. The mix and match approach boosted immune response, the study said.



The Oxford study said a dose of Pfizer vaccine after an AstraZeneca shot given four weeks apart produced a better immune response than two doses of AstraZeneca after 830 participants took part in the study.

The mixture of vaccines is not new as German Chancellor Angela Merkel took a mixed jab of Moderna vaccine after taking the AstraZeneca shot last month.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had suggested that mixing different vaccines can be effective, however, it added that it was closely monitoring the issue and more data was required before coming to a conclusion.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had reportedly opted for the Moderna vaccine as his second dose after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunisation (NACI) had said that mRNA vaccines could be preferred for a second dose after the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Some European countries are reportedly offering AstraZeneca as a second shot after reports emerged over rare blood clots.

(With inputs from Agencies)


