/Asim Munir provokes again: This time, he wants Muslim nations to join forces to ‘strike terror’ on enemies

Asim Munir’s past remarks were at least partially responsible for the chain of events that led to the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and India's military response, ‘Operation Sindoor’, which brought the two nuclear-armed South Asian nations to the brink of an all-out war. The Pakistani army chief-turned field marshal has engaged in such rhetoric once again, this time exhorting Muslim nations to join forces against ‘enemies of Allah’. Speaking in Libya, Munir sought to portray Pakistan as a leading security actor and protector of the global Muslim community. He also did what is usually the role of a Pakistani prime minister: promising defence and military hardware to Libya and other Muslim nations, underlining his supremacy in Pakistan’s government decision-making apparatus. Here is what he said:

What did Munir say to Muslim countries?

Munir is on a tour of African and Arab nations. He delivered a speech last week in Libya, with whose armed forces Pakistan reportedly inked a $4 billion deal to sell weapons.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In remarks made in English and peppered with Quranic verses, Munir evoked religious ties among Muslim countries. He said Muslim nations do not currently have might “because other nations have taken from the Muslim countries the learnings of technology.”

He said that every piece of equipment and technology with Pakistan “is available for our brothers.”

“Any assistance you need from Pakistan will be available at your doorstep,” he said.

Muslim countries destroyed in the past 20 years, claims Munir

“If we look at the world, we find especially the Muslim world in great difficulty and pain,” he said, adding that seven or eight “magnificent Muslim countries, one after the other, have been destroyed” in the past 20 years.

“Unfortunately, today the Muslim world has fallen to the treacheries, the machinations, and the conspiracies of those who want to ensure its downfall,” he said.

He portrayed the contemporary world as one without the rule of law, saying it is the law of the jungle that prevails, where “might is right.”

This might, he said, lies somewhere else today and is not with the Muslim world, because of the possession of knowledge “that they have taken from us.”

Refering to “Iqra”, the first word in Quran, he said, “It is our religion in which Allah Almighty has ordained us to gather as much power as possible.”

“Iqra” refers to the first word revealed in the Quran, which means “read” or “recite,” and is interpreted as a command to seek knowledge, learning and understanding.

‘We were asked to be ready to strike terror in hearts of enemies of Allah’

“We were asked, as Muslims, and we were supposed to be ready with the utmost of our power to strike terror in the hearts of those who are the enemies of Allah, our enemies, and those whom we do not know but Allah knows.”

“That power is with someone else. And, my dear brothers, this is again a universal principle: who dares, wins. And who does not dare, cannot win. And again, it is a universal principle given to us by Allah Almighty,” he added, adding Quranic verses for impact.

He repeated unfounded claims of having shot down Indian planes during Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan is seeking new markets for its defence equipment

As hinted in Munir's remarks and made clear from the $4 billion deal with Libya, Pakistan is engaging in increased defence trade, looking for more buyers for its military hardware and technologies. He appears to be reprising his role described by some social media users as the salesman of Pakistan.