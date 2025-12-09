/Imran Khan’s sister, PTI leaders continue protest outside Adiala Jail after meeting repeatedly denied

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and senior members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued their demonstration on Tuesday (Dec 09) outside Rawalpindi's Adila Jail after they denied a meeting with the incarcerated PTI chief despite multiple requests. Salman Akram Raja, the secretary general of PTI, and Junaid Akbar Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial chief of the party, participated in the sit-in protests.

The PTI made multiple efforts seeking a meeting with the party founder, but were denied the requests every time by the jail authorities, even as a court order allowed audiences with him on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Dawn, a Karachi-based daily, reported.

On December 2, another one of Imran Khan's sisters, Uzma Khanum, allowed a 20-minute audience, nearly a month after shutting off all communication with the ex-premier. Speaking after the meeting Uzma said that her brother is she said his brother appeared in good physical health but was being subjected to "psychological torture".

Khanum further said that her brother blamed Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the de facto leader of Pakistan, for his condition and subjecting him to "mental torture." Pakistan Army fiercely responded to her comments about Asim Munir, calling Imran Khan mentally unstable and a narcissist.

Uzma's visit followed weeks of uncertainty about Khan's life, and mounting pressure from his supporters and family asking for proof of his well-being.

The Pakistan government also reacted strongly to Uzma's comments critical of Asim Munir and barred her and others from Meeting Imran Khan over alleged violation of prison code.

“There is no room in the [prison] rules for political discussions, and it was reported that political discussions occurred, so meetings are now banned for Uzma Khan. This won’t happen,” said Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.