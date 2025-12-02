Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khanum on Tuesday (Dec 02) said that her brother is “completely fine” after a meeting with him at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. She was allowed to meet the incarcerated PTI leader amid mounting pressure, nearly a month after she saw her last. Speaking to reporters outside the jail, she said his brother appeared in good physical health but was being subjected to "psychological torture."

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Dr Uzma said, “Alhamdulillah, Imran Khan’s health is completely fine. But, he is being mentally tortured by keeping him in complete isolation; he is not allowed to leave the cell nor to talk to anyone.”

Khanum said that the PTI leader blamed Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the de facto leader of Pakistan, for his condition and subjecting him to "mental torture."

She did not provide additional details on the alleged mistreatment or conversation, but assured that his brother is "mentally strong" despite the harassment he is being subjected to.

The visit came following weeks of uncertainty about Khan's life, and mounting pressure from his supporters and family asking for proof of his well-being. The Rawalpindi Adiala Jail authorities on Tuesday finally allowed, Uzma Khanum, to visit the former Prime Minister amid death rumours.

Uzma's 20-minute meeting took place while the PTI organised protests outside the Islamabad High Court and Adiala Jail, flagging restrictions on Imran Khan’s visitation rights. The party asserted that his family members and senior leaders had been prevented from visiting him.