/US 'Doomsday Plane' - E6B drops off radar over atlantic, nobody knows why

Whether a disappearance or a strategic move to maintain secrecy, recent reports suggest that the Boeing E-6B Mercury, aka 'Doomsday Plane' vanished from the radar systems over the Atlantic Ocean on November 28, Friday. At about 8:30 am EDT, just after crossing the Virginia Beach, the plane's transponder went dark; no one knows where it went. Some speculate it's an accident, while others speculate it's on a top-secret mission.

Why are people watching?

E-6B Mercury operates under secrecy; outside observers have limited information. Three days have passed there has been no public confirmation about why the Transponder was switched off. The public tracking system just lost signal, leaving room for misinterpretation. This one is part of a fleet of 16 such planes. It is designed to withstand a Nuclear war-like scenario. It “provides survivable, reliable and endurable airborne Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications.” for the Secretary of War and the President.

Why are some people not concerned?