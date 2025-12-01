/No verifiable information about his condition: Imran Khan’s son raises concern over father’s safety

Amid swirling speculation about Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's health and whether he is safe, Imran Khan's sons repeated their demands for providing "Proof of life' fearing that the authorities are hiding "something irreversible" about Khan's condition. They claimed that the family had no contact with him for over three weeks despite a court order allowing a weekly audience in Jail.

Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan expressed agony over uncertainty regarding his father's condition, dubbing it a form of "Psychological torture." He further said that his family had no verifiable contact with the PTI leader for a long time.

“Not knowing whether your father is safe, injured or even alive is a form of psychological torture,” Kasim Khan wrote in a statement reported by Reuters.

“It is a human rights emergency, Kasim said, describing the treatment of his father and family by Pakistani authorities, adding, "Pressure must come from every direction. We draw strength from him, but we need to know he is safe.”

Khan,72, has been behind bars since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on numerous corruption charges.

Kasim accused authorities of intentionally keeping Khan in isolation, saying that they are scared of him because they can't defeat him democratically. “This isolation is intentional. They are scared of him. He is Pakistan’s most popular leader, and they know they cannot defeat him democratically,” he added.

Kasim urges International support

Earlier, Kasim Khan urged the International Community to intervene and push the Pakistani government to provide proof of life and enforce court orders giving access to the former PM.

"My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contact with our father," he posted on X.



"This absolute blackout is not a security protocol. It is a deliberate attempt to hide his condition and prevent our family from knowing whether he is safe. Let it be clear: the Pakistani government and its handlers will be held fully accountable legally, morally and internationally for my father’s safety and for every consequence of this inhumane isolation," he added.

Kasim and his brother Suleiman Isa Khan, have stayed away from Pakistan’s political affairs. Currently lives in London with their mother, Jemima Goldsmith.

