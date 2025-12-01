/India wants every smartphone preloaded with THIS cybersecurity app. What does it mean for you?

India's telecommunications ministry has issued a private directive requiring all smartphone manufacturers to preload the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on all new devices, according to a government order seen by news agency Reuters. This mandate is expected to trigger tension, particularly with Apple, a company that has traditionally resisted such requirements.

India is home to one of the world’s largest mobile phone markets, boasting over 1.2 billion subscribers. Since its introduction in January, the Sanchar Saathi app has reportedly helped recover more than 700,000 stolen phones, including 50,000 in October alone. The new government directive, which came into effect on November 28, gives smartphone makers 90 days to ensure that the app is preloaded onto all newly sold phones. The app must be non-removable by users, and phones already in circulation are required to receive the app through a software update.

The government claims this initiative is essential to counteract cybersecurity risks, including fraud involving duplicate or counterfeit IMEI numbers, which can lead to scams and misuse of the mobile network. Apple, known for restricting the installation of third-party or government apps on its devices before sale, is one of the major companies affected by this new rule, alongside other manufacturers like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

The app is designed to help users report suspicious calls, verify IMEI numbers, and block stolen phones using a centralized database. According to the government, it has proven effective in preventing cybercrimes, with more than 5 million downloads and the blocking of over 3.7 million stolen devices. It has also led to the termination of more than 30 million fraudulent connections.