/'Severe and intense' response: Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir goes on a rant against India

In his first address after assuming charge as Pakistan’s inaugural Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir continued his anti-India rant, saying that any future act of aggression from India would invite an even more “severe and intense” response from Islamabad. While speaking to the officers, he said, “India should not be in any delusion as Pakistan’s response in case of any aggression will be even more quick and intense.”
On April 22, a dastardly attack was orchestrated by The Resisitance Front (TRF), which is an offshoot of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). This attack was led by terror hubs established in Pakistan. The inaction by authorities in the country is what led India to retaliate with precision strikes on the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.