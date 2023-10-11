As winter approaches, Germany steps up weapons delivery to Ukraine

Germany on Tuesday (Oct 10) announced an additional military aid of 1 billion euro (USD 1.1 billion) for Ukraine as it takes steps to hasten aid and weapons delivery ahead of winter.

The "winter package" comprises of an extra Patriot air defence system as it was agreed between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

In addition to this, Berlin will also send two more IRIS-T missile systems this month. The missile system is capable of short- and medium-range protection, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

The IRIS-T system is highly sought after by Ukraine for shooting down Russian drones and missiles.

In coming weeks, Ukraine will also receive 10 more Leopard tanks and additional Gepard anti-aircraft guns in addition to extra ammunition and vehicles.

"With this new 'winter package,' we are further enhancing the readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces in the coming months," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in the statement.

Zelensky said he was grateful to Germany for the latest aid package.

"As winter approaches, this is exactly the support we need and the one we discussed with (Chancellor Olaf Scholz) in Granada," he said in a social media post.

The German ministry however, did not say when exactly will the Patriot system would be delivered.

But training for Ukrainian soldiers on how to use the advanced surface-to-air missile system "will commence in the coming weeks".

The ministry added that the Patriot system will come from the Bundeswehr's own stocks.

Aside from the control unit and radar equipment, the system will come with eight launchers and an estimated 60 guided missiles.

The new air defence package "has a value of around one billion euros," Pistorius said.

The statement added that the German government will spend about 20 million euros for Ukraine's spcial forces "including vehicles, weapons and personal equipment."

Germany ramped up its support for Ukraine, after some initial hesitation following Russian invasion in February 2022.

The country is now the second-biggest supplier of military assistance to Kyiv after the United States.

The newest arms package was unveiled on the eve of another round of talks in Brussels where Kyiv's international allies will discuss the coordination of military aid for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

