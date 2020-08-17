As India rushes aid to Mauritius, oil spill causes 'poisonous shock' to marine life

The Japanese cargo ship leaking off the Mauritian coast has split apart. While India has rushed emergency support to control the oil spill, scientists say the spill has caused "massive poisonous shock to the system".

For Mauritius, where tourism and fishing are mainstays of the economy, the damage will have a lasting impact.

The tanker MV Wakashio had more than 4,000 tonnes of oil. More than 1,200 tonnes has already leaked into the sea. The rest is being pumped out by rescue teams and volunteers. The disaster is unprecedented for Mauritius.

The country reached out to India for help. New Delhi dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and a 10-member response team. India's Dhruv advanced light helicopter has also been deployed as satellite images show contamination spreading further.

However, the full impact of the spill is still unclear.

The oil has reached the blue bay marine park and other delicate zones. These unique wetlands are recognised for diverse coral reefs, fish and endangered green turtle. Another species endemic to the island is the pink pigeon. Also at risk is the seagrass in the shallow waters and the precious mangroves corralling the coastline.

The ecological impact of an oil spill depends on its location. Deep sea spills are limited and cleared up more easily. Oil slicks near the coastline like in Mauritius are more difficult to tackle. They can take a year to be cleared away by wave action.

Coral reefs are highly sensitive to oil pollution. Regeneration can take up to a decade and pollution in mangroves can last more than 20 years.

While the ship's operator, Nagasaki shipping has offered to pay compensation, the damage caused to the pristine waters of Mauritius is irreparable.