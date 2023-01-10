Ana Walshe Disappearance Case: This google search from husband, Brian Walshe, reveals disturbing details

Ana Walshe, a woman from Cohasset, US was reported missing three days after New Year's day, the day when Ana was last seen. Following her disappearance, her husband Brian Walshe was arrested for misleading the investigation. Now, the latest updates on the investigation into the matter have put the limelight on Brian Walshe. His recent google search history can help the police to connect the dots and solve the mystery case quickly. Check all the latest about the mysterious disappearance case of Ana Walshe.

What did Brian Walshe search on google?

As the investigation proceeded, the disappearance case of US woman Ana Walshe took a disturbing turn. It was revealed that Brian Walshe googled “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body”. Brian made the google search after two days of Ana going missing. According to the police, Ana was described as about 115 pounds or 52kg. He also searched for how to dismember a human body.

CCTV reveals Brian Walshe buying heavy-duty cleaning supplies

According to Brian Walshe, he left his house on January 1 and took his son out for ice cream the next day. The specifics, nevertheless, don't match up. Investigations reveal that Brian Walshe visited a Home Depot and spent $450 on mops, tarps, tape, buckets, and other cleaning items. As per the details, he also wore mask and gloves during her visit to the Home Depot.

Police obtain damaged knife, discovers blood

Police uncovered a bloodied and broken knife in the basement after obtaining a search warrant. Brian, who pleaded not guilty to misleading police, has not yet been charged with Ana's disappearance. He was under house arrest on charges of fraud in 2018.

Brian Walshe misled investigation to buy more time