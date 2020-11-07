Amid tense US election vote count, coronavirus cases exceed over 100,000 for third consecutive day

Amid the vote count in US elections, the United States on Saturday recorded 127,000 COVID-19 cases recording over 100,000 cases for the third consecutive day including 1,149 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University coronavirus live tracker.

The United States has recorded 236,000 coronavirus related deaths along 9.7 million infections which is the highest in the world.

According to reports, twenty of the 50 states had reported record increases. Illinois reported over 10,000 daily cases for the first time with record Wisconsin, Ohio, North Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas, Indiana.

There were also record COVID-19 increases Wyoming, Washington, Utah, Rhode Island, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Maine, Idaho, Colorado and Arkansas.

US hospitalizations for coronavirus rose for the twelfth consecutive day.

Texas which reported 9,000 infections is on the verge of recording 1 million cases.

The United States has been averaging 880 deaths a day, up about 10 per cent in a week.

North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico have also recorded record daily increases in coronavirus cases.

