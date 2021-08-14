Ambulances in short supply as COVID-19 patients overwhelm Memphis hospitals

Getting an ambulance quickly in case of emergency may not be easy as COVID-19 cases skyrocket, a Tennessee official has warned.

On Thursday Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said that emergency services were overwhelmed and that long wait times should be expected.

She added that they were answering about 100 more calls a day than last year. August could possibly be their busiest month yet, according to local media.

Also read | Businesses in Portland, Oregon, close early amid scorching heat

Low vaccination rates and the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus have driven a surge of COVID-19 cases across the United States, overwhelming some state medical systems.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases across the country has doubled in the last two weeks, according to a Reuters tally, reaching a six-month peak, while the average number of daily deaths has increased 85% in the last 14 days.