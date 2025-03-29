Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, has reportedly been present at sensitive military intelligence meetings, raising concerns over access to classified information.

Following the recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on a Pentagon group chat leak involving a journalist, new claims suggest Jennifer has attended at least two high-level defence meetings.

While it is not unusual for spouses of senior officials to hold lower-tier security clearances, a Pentagon spokesperson refused to confirm whether Jennifer has such clearance, according to WSJ.

Presence at military meetings

Jennifer Hegseth, a former Fox News producer and wife of the Defence Secretary since 2019, was allegedly present at a Pentagon meeting on 6 March.

That meeting included UK Defence Secretary John Healey and the head of the UK’s armed forces. Discussions focused on President Trump’s decision to suspend military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

She was also reportedly present at a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting in Brussels last month. Defence allies gathered there to discuss military support for Ukraine, and officials familiar with these discussions noted that sensitive information is often exchanged.

Family involvement raises conc erns

The WSJ report comes as Pete Hegseth attempts to reassure the public about his ability to safeguard military intelligence following the controversial Signal group chat leak. That incident saw a journalist gain access to discussions about planned US airstrikes in Yemen. The leak has sparked mixed reactions within the Republican Party, while at least one House Democrat has questioned Hegseth’s sobriety at the time of the breach.

Despite these controversies, Hegseth has continued to rely on close family members. Reports from the Associated Press (AP) indicate that his younger brother, Phil Hegseth, has been actively involved as a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) liaison.

A DHS spokesperson confirmed that Phil Hegseth had accompanied the Defence Secretary on a trip to meet law enforcement representatives across the Pacific. The visit included stops in Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines, and Japan, as well as a meeting with UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Although federal laws prohibit government officials from directly hiring relatives, the AP suggested that the Hegseth brothers may have circumvented this rule by working in different departments.

In response to the WSJ report, Sean Davis, CEO of the conservative publication The Federalist, defended Hegseth by comparing the situation to former First Lady Jill Biden’s alleged involvement in government meetings.

“Sorry, @WSJ, but you don’t get to play this game after yawning when Jill Biden ran cabinet meetings because Joe Biden’s brain was pudding—a fact you helped cover up for years,” Davis tweeted.

The Pentagon has yet to comment further on Jennifer Hegseth’s access to classified discussions.

(With inputs from agencies)