US Democrats began to grill President Donald Trump's top intelligence officials on Tuesday (March 25) over the group chat which had a discussion over Houthi war plans.

Democratic senator Mark Warner grilled Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, and CIA director John Ratcliffe over the boiling issue which has been making headlines since Monday.

However, Gabbard claimed that there was "no classified material" in the Signal chat.

While, Ratcliffe said that when he was confirmed as CIA director, he was briefed by agency officials about "the use of Signal as a permissible work use” and “a practice that preceded the current administration to the Biden administration”.

These conversations rolled up when Gabbard was delivering the intelligence community’s annual threat assessment, listing China’s military, Mexico’s drug trade and Russia’s nuclear weapons among some of the most alarming threats to the country’s national security.

Moreover, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon said Michael Waltz, a top national security adviser, and Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, should resign amid the information leak.

Wyden called the Signal chat “obviously reckless, obviously dangerous, both the mishandling of classified information and the deliberate destruction of federal records or potential crimes that ought to be investigated immediately”.

“I’m of the view that there ought to be resignation, starting with the National Security Advisor and the Secretary of Defense, Director Radcliffe and Director Gabbard,” Wyden said.

This comes after Trump's national security officials sent the war plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen to a group chat in a secure messaging app, that mistakenly also included the editor-in-chief for the US magazine, The Atlantic.

The material in the text chain “contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Iran-backed Houthi-rebels in Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing,” editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg reported.

