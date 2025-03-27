US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday took to social media to respond for the first time to The Atlantic's new report as he repeated his denial that war plans were discussed on the Signal chat.

On his official X account, Hegseth said, "So, let's (sic) me get this straight. The Atlantic released the so-called 'war plans' and those 'plans' include: No names. No targets. No locations. No units. No routes. No sources. No methods. And no classified information."

"Those are some really sh**ty war plans," he added.

Hegseth accused journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, who was apparently added to the chat mistakenly, and said, "This only proves one thing: Jeff Goldberg has never seen a war plan or an “attack plan” (as he now calls it). Not even close."

"As I type this, my team and I are traveling the INDOPACOM region, meeting w/ Commanders (the guys who make REAL "war plans") and talking to troops. We will continue to do our job, while the media does what it does best: peddle hoaxes," he further said.

When the first report was published that top White House officials shared classified war plans against the Houthis in Yemen on the Signal messaging app, Hegseth criticised the journalist as "deceitful" and accused him of repeatedly spreading hoaxes and said that no one had "texted war plans".

Earlier this week, Goldberg, who is the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, claimed that he was part of a text chain on Signal where details of air strikes in Yemen were discussed along with other highly sensitive national security matters.

Goldberg claimed that he was invited to an encrypted chat group called the "Houthi PC small group" on March 13. In the group, national security adviser Mike Waltz tasked his deputy Alex Wong with setting up a "tiger team" to coordinate US action against the Houthis. He unveiled screenshots later on Wednesday (Mar 26).

Trump's administration denies claims

Trump's administration said on Tuesday (Mar 25) that no classified information was shared in the chat. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed his embattled secretary of defence.

Hegseth, who posted in the chat group which was then inadvertently shared with a US journalist, "is doing a great job, he had nothing to do with this," Trump said at the White House, calling criticism a "witch hunt."

(With inputs from agencies)