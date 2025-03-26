The Atlantic magazine, on Wednesday (Mar 26), published the alleged full transcript of a group chat inadvertently shared with one of its journalists by senior US national security officials, detailing plans for an imminent attack on Yemen.

Advertisment

The shocking details included the timing of the strikes and the types of planes that will be used in the military operation via a commercial Signal messaging app, rather than a secure government channel.

The information was laid out in the screenshots of the chat between the officials.

The magazine initially only published the broad outlines of the conversation on the Signal app, but now said that it was releasing the details.

Advertisment

This came after the Trump administration verified its authenticity. Notably, the administration has repeatedly denied that any classified information was shared in the chat.

The scandal has caused outrage as US President Donald Trump's administration is denying any wrongdoing and attacking The Atlantic.

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes, on Monday, said that the chain cited by The Atlantic appeared to be "authentic."

Advertisment

White House dismisses magazine leak as 'hoax'

The White House dismissed the magazine leak, calling the incident a "hoax".

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The entire story was another hoax."

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz likewise insisted on X that the Signal chain revealed "no locations" and "NO WAR PLANS."

The story first broke on Monday (Mar 24), when Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent detailed information about the imminent attack on Houthi rebels on March 15, in a conversation on the Signal app.

Goldberg's number was added to a group on the Signal app, which included Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, among others.

He further said that top US officials made disparaging comments about European allies in their chat, revealing a rather contentious view of their international partners.

Initially, The Atlantic said that it will not release the precise details of the conversation, citing concern about revealing about revealing sensitive classified information and potentially endangering American troops.

However, on Tuesday (Mar 25), Ratcliffe and other officials involved in the chat played down the scandal and, while testifying before Congress, said that nothing critical was shared in the group chat and no law was broken.

Trump also joined in brushing off the breach, calling it a "glitch" and saying there was "no classified information" involved.

(With inputs from agencies)