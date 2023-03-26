A joint rolling competition in Phuket as cannabis remains nation's top election issue

Over 1,000 licensed cannabis dispensaries are operating on Thailand's Phuket, an island which is surrounded by many magnificent beaches and is also a top tourist destination.

But Thailand's relationship with cannabis has been of love-hate lately. As Thailand heads for elections on 7 May, cannabis remains a major election issue. The country's parliament last month had its final session on the cannabis draft bill. Nevertheless, the parliament did not approve it, leaving the nation without a comprehensive law that would have regulated its usage.

Cannabis advocates in Phuket recently formed the Phuket Cannabis Association to make their voices heard. The association organised its first Phuket Cannabis Cup competition which was won by Ativat Janmuangthai. He outperformed other cannabis advocates by rolling a flawless, one-gramme joint in 43 seconds. This set the record for the most speedy joint ever in Phuket, Thailand on Saturday.

The 30-year-old winner received a monetary reward of 5,000 baht ($146.37), in addition to the title and trophy. It was a first-time gathering of professionals hoping to regulate guidelines for Thailand's cannabis industry. An international panel of judges also took part where they evaluated cannabis strains such as appearance, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels, terpenes, flavour, and genetic profiles.

The group's president, Poonwarit Wangpatravanich anticipates that after the elections legislation governing cannabis usage would be rushed through.

"Imagine what's going to happen if people fly right to Thailand just because of that (cannabis use). We're going to increase such a large amount of GDP in tourism for the whole (of) Thailand," he said, reported Reuters. "The government should be very, very happy!".

Meanwhile, Thailand's opposition has been saying that the recreational use of cannabis posed a threat to society and young people.

Cannabis is generally used for medicinal and recreational purposes. However, it can also cause negative side effects once individuals become addicted to its use. The plant remains illegal under federal law in many countries, although it has been legalized for medicinal or recreational use in some regions.

Thailand became the first Asian nation to legalize medicinal cannabis in 2022. The Thai government legalised it in June 2022, removing it from a list of medicines that were prohibited from use or sale. It further allowed its use for both medical and culinary purposes. Under the current regulations, patients with certain medical conditions can legally access cannabis for treatment. However, its public use can still result in penalties.

