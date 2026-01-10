/6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s Talaud Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Talaud Islands on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 77 km (47.85 miles), it added. The Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG reported a reading of 7.1 magnitude at a depth of 17 km. It also reported a few subsequent quakes. BMKG said the quakes do not have the potential to trigger tsunami waves.

Though there were no immediate reports of damage, some people in Manado on the northern tip of Sulawesi island said the quake was felt strongly in their area.

Indonesia straddles the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high seismic activity where multiple tectonic plates meet and earthquakes are frequent.

Indonesia records first ‘super ’flu’-linked death

Meanwhile, a hospital in Bandung, West Java, has reported Indonesia’s first death linked to the so-called super flu, as health authorities step up surveillance to contain the virus.

The term super flu refers to the H3N2 influenza A variant known as subclade K, which has been spreading globally since the last quarter of 2025.

Subclade K, representing a significant evolution in the H3N2 virus, was first identified by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in August 2025 and has since been reported in more than 80 countries.

Yovita Hartantri, head of the New and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases Team at Hasan Sadikin Regional Hospital in Bandung, said the hospital has treated 10 patients with influenza A subclade K between September and November last year.

“Among the 10 patients, there were two infants aged nine months and one year, one child aged 11, and the majority were adults aged 20–60, with two patients over 60,” she said on Thursday.

“One patient admitted to intensive care passed away, but the death was associated with multiple comorbidities, including stroke, heart failure and a kidney infection,” Yovita said.

The Hasan Sadikin Regional Hospital recorded a surge in influenza A cases since August 2025, which peaked in October before gradually declining in November.

Indonesian health authorities are closely monitoring the situation while urging the public, particularly high-risk groups like children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions, to remain vigilant.