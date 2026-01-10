/Nobel Prize cannot be shared or transferred: Committee after Machado’s offer to give her award to Trump

The Norwegian Nobel Committee stated that a Peace Prize can not be "shared, revoked and transferred once it is awarded to someone. The clarification comes days after Nobel Laureate and Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado said she wants to give the Nobel Peace Prize to United States President Donald Trump. "A Nobel Prize can neither be revoked, shared, nor transferred to others. Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time," the Nobel Committee's statement read.



The Nobel Institute further clarified that the Nobel Laureate can only share the prize money with whoever they want, but the Nobel Peace Prize cannot be transferred or shared with another person.



"As a matter of principle, the Norwegian Nobel Committee will not comment upon what the Peace Prize Laureates may say and do after they have been awarded the prize," adding that "This does not prevent the Committee from following the future endeavours of laureates closely, even though it expresses neither its concerns nor its acclamation," it asserted.

Trump, on several occasions, declared himself as the most suitable candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to stop multiple wars in the world and for the "Abraham Accords" he brokered during his first term in White House. The US president, who refers to himself as 'president of peace', went lengths to get himself the prestigious award by alleging bias against him and securing multiple nominations from leaders of several countries.



Sports body FIFA and countries like Israel instituted a new peace prize to fulfil Trump's deep desire to get the Nobel Peace Prize. However, his efforts went to vain as it seems the Norwegian Nobel committee is not considering him for the award.

On Saturday, the US President said he will discuss Machado’s offer to give him her Nobel Peace Prize when she visits the United States next week. Machado’s visit comes at a time of high tensions between the United States and Venezuela, after the US military, in an operation, captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Trump's subsequent claims over control of the country’s vast oil reserves.

María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 for her work promoting democratic rights and a peaceful transition in Venezuela.