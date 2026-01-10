/Lost in Mumbai, found in UP: 1,650 stolen mobiles traced and seized in mega operation

Mumbai Police have recovered 1,650 lost and stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 2 crore in a special operation carried out across Uttar Pradesh. These phones are stolen from Mumbai and were traced using data from the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, police said.

In a post on X, Mumbai Police said, “Lost in Mumbai. Found in Uttar Pradesh. 1,650 phones brought back home.” The police added that the recovered phones would be returned to their rightful owners after verification.

During the review, police noticed that a large number of missing mobile phones registered in Mumbai were being traced to different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Based on this information, a targeted recovery drive was approved by Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.

13 police teams deployed across 19 districts

Mumbai Police said that 13 dedicated teams were formed for the operation, with one team from each police zone. Each team included police officers along with CEIR officials trained to track mobile devices using IMEI data.

The teams were sent to 19 districts across Uttar Pradesh, where the traced devices were located. After verification and coordination with local authorities, the teams successfully recovered all 1,650 mobile phones.

Police said the operation was conducted smoothly with support from local police units in Uttar Pradesh.

Phones traced using CEIR portal data

The recovery was made possible through the Central Equipment Identity Register, a government-backed system that helps track lost or stolen mobile phones using their unique IMEI numbers. CEIR allows law enforcement agencies to identify the location of blocked devices once they become active on any network.

Over 33,000 phones returned so far

Mumbai Police said that with this latest recovery, the total number of lost and stolen mobile phones recovered and returned to owners has reached 33,514. The recoveries were carried out under a series of special operations launched over the past months.