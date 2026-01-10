Google Preferred
Six killed in shooting spree in eastern Mississippi; suspect detained

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jan 10, 2026, 22:45 IST | Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 22:45 IST
Six killed in shooting spree in eastern Mississippi; suspect detained

Story highlights

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scoot said a suspect has been taken into custody, and there is no threat to the community.

At least six people were killed in a series of shootings that unfolded across eastern Mississippi in the United States, authorities said on Saturday (10 Jan). The Law enforcement agencies took a suspect into custody, ensuring that there was no threat to the community.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scoot on Facebook said that multiple innocent lives were lost due to violence in the town of West Point, near the Alabama border.

A suspect has been taken into custody, and there is no threat to the community, the Sheriff wrote.

“I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers. Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible,” he said.

The Sheriff's office did not provide any additional details on the incident or victims as of early Sunday.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)

