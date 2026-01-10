/IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live streaming in India?

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, are ready to start their 2026 cricket season with a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The first match will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday (Jan 11). The Men in Blue are looking strong and the return of Shreyas Iyer at No. 4 gives the team more stability. However, Shubman Gill has struggled for runs in white-ball cricket recently, which could be a worry.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps have been strong in white-ball cricket in recent years and are capable of beating any team on their day. During their last visit to India, they handed Team India their first home Test series loss in over a decade. Bracewell and his side will look to make a mark in the 2026 ODI series as well.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI- Live streaming details

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As the first ODI between India and New Zealand approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday(Jan 11), at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the first ODI between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the first ODI between India and New Zealand will be held at 1:00 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja