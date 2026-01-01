Google Preferred
2025 deadliest year for journalists in recent memory, IFJ report finds

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 01, 2026, 14:54 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 14:54 IST
AFP video journalist Dylan Collins speaks about his experience being wounded during an Israeli attack on a group of seven journalists in Southern Lebanon on October 13, 2023, alongside US Senator Chris Van Hollen (L), Democrat of Maryland, and Senator Peter Welch (2nd L), Democrat of Vermont, as members of Congress, along with Amnesty International USA and the Committee to Protect Journalists, present their findings into the attack, during a press conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, December 11, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A grim report shows 2025 was deadly for journalism, with 128 reporters killed worldwide. Over half died in the Middle East, many in Gaza. Hundreds more remain jailed, prompting warnings that attacks on the press are rising as "impunity" deepens.

2025 was the year of very heavy news items, from wars to shootings, and journalists covered them all. A new report has now revealed that 2025 was also a heavy year for journalism, with a total of 128 journalists killed around the world. More than half of these journalists were killed in the Middle East, according to a report by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) released on Thursday (Jan 1).

128 journalists killed in 2025

The IFJ said 128 journalists lost their lives this year, a sharp rise from 2024. Its general secretary, Anthony Bellanger, described the figure as more than just a body count. This "is not just a statistic," Bellanger told AFP. "It's a global red alert for our colleagues."

The federation raised particular alarm about the Palestinian territories, where it recorded 56 journalists killed in 2025 as Israel's war with Hamas continued to devastate Gaza. "We've never seen anything like this," Bellanger said. "So many deaths in such a short time, in such a small area."

Not just Gaza

Beyond Gaza, journalists were also killed in conflict zones and politically unstable regions, including Yemen, Ukraine, and Sudan. Others died in countries such as Peru and India, underscoring that the dangers facing reporters are not limited to active war zones.

Bellanger warned that a culture of what he referred to as "impunity" continues to fuel attacks on the press. "Without justice, it allows the killers of journalists to thrive," he warned.

Hundreds of journalists imprisoned for doing their job

The IFJ's report also highlighted a parallel crisis unfolding behind bars. According to its data, 533 journalists are currently imprisoned worldwide, more than double the number recorded five years ago.

China once again topped the list as the world's leading jailer of journalists, with 143 reporters detained. The figure includes journalists held in Hong Kong, where authorities have drawn criticism from Western governments over national security laws that critics say suppress dissent and press freedom.

According to AFP, the IFJ methodology often produces higher death tolls than other watchdogs. This year's figure includes nine journalists who died in accidents. Other organisations reported lower numbers. Reporters Without Borders said 67 journalists were killed in the line of duty in 2025, while UNESCO put the total at 93.

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian politics.

