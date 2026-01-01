/2025 deadliest year for journalists in recent memory, IFJ report finds

2025 was the year of very heavy news items, from wars to shootings, and journalists covered them all. A new report has now revealed that 2025 was also a heavy year for journalism, with a total of 128 journalists killed around the world. More than half of these journalists were killed in the Middle East, according to a report by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) released on Thursday (Jan 1).

128 journalists killed in 2025

The IFJ said 128 journalists lost their lives this year, a sharp rise from 2024. Its general secretary, Anthony Bellanger, described the figure as more than just a body count. This "is not just a statistic," Bellanger told AFP. "It's a global red alert for our colleagues."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The federation raised particular alarm about the Palestinian territories, where it recorded 56 journalists killed in 2025 as Israel's war with Hamas continued to devastate Gaza. "We've never seen anything like this," Bellanger said. "So many deaths in such a short time, in such a small area."

Not just Gaza

Beyond Gaza, journalists were also killed in conflict zones and politically unstable regions, including Yemen, Ukraine, and Sudan. Others died in countries such as Peru and India, underscoring that the dangers facing reporters are not limited to active war zones.

Bellanger warned that a culture of what he referred to as "impunity" continues to fuel attacks on the press. "Without justice, it allows the killers of journalists to thrive," he warned.

Hundreds of journalists imprisoned for doing their job

The IFJ's report also highlighted a parallel crisis unfolding behind bars. According to its data, 533 journalists are currently imprisoned worldwide, more than double the number recorded five years ago.

China once again topped the list as the world's leading jailer of journalists, with 143 reporters detained. The figure includes journalists held in Hong Kong, where authorities have drawn criticism from Western governments over national security laws that critics say suppress dissent and press freedom.