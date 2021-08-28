12-year-old boy creates digital whale art, makes £290,000 by selling earned non-fungible tokens  

Digital whale art created by 12-year-old Benyamin Ahmed. Photograph:( Twitter )
After creating digital pictures of whales and selling tokens of their ownership, which are stored on blockchain, a 12-year-old boy earned about £290,000. During the school holidays, the collection of pixelated artworks called Weird Whales of the child, Benyamin Ahmed, had gone viral
The success of the child may prove to be a harbinger of the digital business models, which can disrupt the banking sector.
Child’s father Imran, who is a software developer, shared that the artwork is like “digital Pokémon cards”. Imran added, they had been a huge success because the collectors realised its historical significance.
“People find the art secondary. Imagine when the printing press came out, if you managed to get hold of a book that was an original, written by a 12-year-old that went viral, you can imagine how that would accrue value over time because of the historical significance,” added the father.
With the help of a pixel art website, the child created a set of 3,350 whales in the style of a common whale meme seen in the video game Minecraft. Benyamin was then able to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs).