For throwing porn collection, judge orders couple to pay $30,441 to son in US

For throwing out pornography collection, a judge has ordered a couple to pay $30,441 (£22,100) to their son in Michigan, US.

The decision by US district judge Paul Maloney came this week almost eight months after David Werking won a lawsuit against his parents.

The 43-year-old son said they had no right to throw out the collection of films, magazines and other items, which he said was worth $29,000 (£21,500).

In the ruling, the judge followed a value set by an expert, a report by MLive.com said. The court ordered Werking’s parents to pay $14,500 (£10,500) to their son’s attorney.

After a divorce, Werking lived at his parents’ Grand Haven home for about 10 months, before eventually moving to Muncie, Indiana. After he moved, he learned that his boxes of films and magazines were missing.

In an email, Werking’s father wrote, “Frankly, David, I did you a big favour getting rid of all this stuff.”

In the ruling in December last year, Judge Maloney said, “There is no question that the destroyed property belonged to David. Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.”