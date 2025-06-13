/'Until the mission is completed': Netanyahu warns Israeli operation will continue in Iran after it hits nuclear facilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (June 13) said that Israel is at a decisive point in its history, adding that the operation will continue as long as is needed until the mission is completed.

Netanyahu commended the pilots, saying “Our brave pilots are attacking a large number of targets across Iran."

Goal of operation

The Israeli PM stressed that the goal of the operation is to strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile factories, and military capabilities.

The goal of the operation is "to strike Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, Iran’s ballistic missile factories, and Iran’s military capabilities.”

He warned that Iran “has significant capabilities to harm us. We prepared for that as well."

Netanyahu added that Iran has enriched enough uranium for nine nuclear bombs, saying that in recent months it took unprecedented steps toward weaponization.

Iran has also built “a massive store” of ballistic missiles, he said, adding, “These missiles reach Israel from Iran within minutes. Each one carries a ton of explosives.”

Iran planned to produce 20,000 such missiles within six years, Netanyahu stressed. “Therefore we are operating to remove [them] as well."

“We can’t leave these threats for the next generation,” he continued. “Because if we don’t act now, there will not be another generation. If we don’t act now, we simply won’t be here.”

Netanyahu said that we have internalised the lessons of history, adding, “When an enemy says he intends to destroy you — believe him. When the enemy develops the capabilities to destroy you — stop him.”

Netanyahu thanks Trump

The Israeli PM thanked US President Donald Trump for "his steadfast stance". “Time and again, he made it clear: Iran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said in his video statement.

“I thank him for his consistent support of our country throughout all the years of his presidency.”

While addressing the Iranian people, he said, "We do not hate you. You are not our enemies. We have a common enemy: a tyrannical regime that tramples you.”

He stressed that the regime has "robbed you of the chance for a good life," further arguing that Israel is defending the Middle East and Israel's regional partners.

“We are defending the free world from the terrorism and barbarism that Iran fosters and exports across the globe,” he said.

