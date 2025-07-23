Russia is preparing for a large-scale war and has launched its biggest weapons programme since the Soviet era, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief has warned. Speaking at a meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors on 22 July, Kyrylo Budanov said Moscow intends to spend $1.1 trillion over the next 11 years on rearmament. “There is a total mobilisation of politics, economy, and society of the Russian Federation to be ready for the upcoming large-scale war,” Budanov said.

What changes has Russia made?

Budanov said Russia has already created two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad, and is planning to build more divisions and units. He added that the Kremlin’s aim goes beyond dominating its region. “Russia seeks to disrupt the current security and economic order,” he said.

Budanov also claimed that Moscow is expanding its influence in Africa through proxy forces and is carrying out hybrid operations, including cyberattacks and disinformation, to undermine democracies abroad.

What does Russia want?

“Moscow’s goal is to impose on countries its own vision of the future world order, where ‘big’ states, primarily the Russian Federation, have full power, a monopoly on all critical resources and decide the fate of the world in a closed circle,” Budanov warned.

How serious is the threat?

In 2023, Germany’s intelligence chief, Bruno Kahl, said Moscow may have the capability to launch an attack on NATO by 2030. Russia’s defence spending is already higher than all European countries combined. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Russia’s 2024 defence budget rose 42% to $462 billion, above Europe’s collective total of $457 billion.