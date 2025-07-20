/Is Russia about to ban WhatsApp? Putin orders crackdown on social media apps from 'unfriendly countries'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his government to come up with new rules limiting the use of foreign messaging apps and software. The order targets platforms from what Moscow calls “unfriendly countries”, according to a report by Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service on 20 July. The Kremlin published the directive earlier this week as part of its wider effort to reduce Russia’s reliance on technology developed in the West.

Could WhatsApp be the next to go?

Ukraine’s intelligence service believes WhatsApp is a likely candidate for a ban. The messaging app, owned by Meta, is one of the few services from the company still working in Russia. Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, was declared an “extremist organisation” by Russian authorities back in 2022. While the other platforms have already been blocked, WhatsApp has so far escaped the crackdown. Last year, Russian Senator Artem Sheikin said WhatsApp could face a ban in 2025 if it doesn’t follow Russian laws.

What about Telegram?

The status of Telegram, a messaging app created by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, is less clear. Ukrainian intelligence says it’s unsure what will happen to the app, even though it has close ties to Russian users. Telegram insists it is independent from the Russian government or any security services. But several investigative reports have raised concerns about possible links.

What is Max, Russia’s replacement for WhatsApp?