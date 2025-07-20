/Zelensky ready for direct talks with Putin? Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks amid massive Russian strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday (July 19) that Kyiv has proposed a new round of peace talks with Russia next week, after negotiations came to a halt in early June. In his evening address, Zelensky said, “Security Council Secretary Umerov… reported that he had proposed the next meeting with the Russian side for next week. The momentum of the negotiations must be stepped up.” He also restated his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, “A meeting at the leadership level is needed to truly ensure peace–lasting peace.”

What happened at the last round of talks?

The last two rounds of negotiations, held in Istanbul, did not lead to any breakthroughs. Instead of reaching a ceasefire, both sides agreed to carry out prisoner exchanges and return the bodies of fallen soldiers. Last month, Russia presented a list of demands, which included Ukraine giving up more territory and rejecting all Western military aid. Kyiv rejected the proposals outright, saying they were unacceptable and raised doubts about the purpose of further talks.

What is Russia’s response?

The Kremlin has said it is open to continuing discussions. Earlier this month, it expressed readiness to talk again following pressure from US President Donald Trump, who warned Russia to reach a deal within 50 days or face new sanctions. Trump also pledged military aid to Ukraine, backed by NATO countries, to support Kyiv as Russian aerial attacks continue to escalate.

Russian airstrikes kill civilians

On Saturday, Russian missile and drone attacks killed at least three people across Ukraine. Two people died in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, a key industrial area recently targeted by Russian advances. Another person was killed in a separate drone strike on the port city of Odesa overnight. Meanwhile, Russia faced disruption when Ukrainian drones attacked the southern Rostov region, injuring a railway worker and halting train services for four hours. Both sides now rely heavily on drones to conduct daily attacks and to try to overwhelm each other’s air defences.

Bodies returned as part of Istanbul deal