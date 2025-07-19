/'300 strike drones, 30 missiles': Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine, despite Trump's ULTIMATUM and EU sanctions

Russia launched a massive overnight drone and missile attack on Ukraine between Friday and Saturday (July 19), killing one person and injuring six others in the Black Sea port city of Odesa. The assault, which hit multiple cities, caused fires and damaged residential buildings. Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov confirmed the death and said five people were rescued from a burning high-rise.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media that over 300 strike drones and more than 30 missiles were fired at Ukrainian cities. “Last night, our warriors from various units repelled another Russian attack,” he said. “Target elimination is still ongoing, drones remain in the air,” Zelensky added that a child was among the six injured in Odesa, and critical infrastructure in the northeastern Sumy region was also damaged.

How is Ukraine responding?

Ukraine’s military said it successfully shot down 208 of the drones and missiles. Despite these defences, Russian drone barrages are becoming more frequent and intense, with some single-night attacks now larger than entire monthly attacks seen in 2024. This follows a major escalation on 8 July, when Russia reportedly launched over 700 drones, the highest number so far.

What has the EU done in response?

This week, the European Union passed its 18th package of sanctions against Russia. The new measures include a tighter price cap on Russian oil, restrictions on Russian banks, and a ban on any transactions related to the Nord Stream pipelines. They also target vessels in Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” ships allegedly used to dodge Western sanctions.

What is Trump saying about the war?

In a surprising shift, former US President Donald Trump has toughened his stance on Russia. In a BBC interview this week, Trump said he was “disappointed in” Russian President Vladimir Putin, though he added he was “not done with him” yet. Asked if he trusted Putin, Trump replied, “I trust almost nobody.” Hours earlier, Trump said he planned to send weapons to Ukraine and warned Russia of severe tariffs if a ceasefire is not agreed upon within 50 days.

This is a reversal from earlier this year, when Trump called Putin a “nice gentleman” and criticised Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. At one point, Trump even called Zelensky a “dictator” and cut off both military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

What has Zelensky said about Trump’s latest moves?

Zelensky confirmed that he had spoken to Trump’s envoy, Keith Kellogg, about air defence systems and weapons. Trump has reportedly agreed to support key Ukrainian military requests based on a detailed list Zelensky presented during their meeting at the NATO summit in The Hague. Trump’s newfound support for Ukraine and his public endorsement of NATO come as the conflict deepens and Russian attacks intensify.

What did Russia say?