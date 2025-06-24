'Those who know Iranian people...': Khamenei's BIG statement on 'surrender' before Trump's ceasefire announcement

Hours before US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Iran is not a nation that surrenders. Khamenei's statement came after Iran launched missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation for America's strike on three of its nuclear sites. Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, stating that it is an end to the 12-day war. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that ‘there is no agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations’.

Trump announces ceasefire between Iran and Israel

US President Donald Trump late on June 23 announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, stating that it is an end to 12-day war. This came on a day when Iran struck an American base in Qatar in retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear sites using B-2 bombers. Trump wrote on Truth Social, "It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ended!"

US enters Iran-Israel war

In a major escalation of tensions in West Asia, the US bombed three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - in Iran and warned the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel. This came days after the US president said that he would decide within ‘two weeks’ if he needs to bomb Iran. The US strike came on the ninth day of Operation Rising Lion, under which Israel hit several nuclear facilities inside Iran, killing top military officials and nuclear scientists. The Israel Defence Forces said that US strikes “were in coordination with the IDF” and it was a “crucial step stopping the Iranian regime's aggression.” In response, Iranian missiles targeted the largest US military base in West Asia, Al-Udeid. Al-Udeid is home to the US military's headquarters for all air operations in the region.

