India has slammed Pakistan United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for attempting to interfere in India's internal issues while not speaking about its genocidal act against neighbouring nations. In a strongly worded speech on Thursday (May 21), India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, slammed the country of carrying out cross-border violence in Afghanistan that caused hundreds of civilian deaths and injuries. Putting Pakistan's horrible record in front of the world, the Indian envoy listed its attack on its own people during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, referring to Operation Searchlight. He also said that the country ignored global calls to uphold international humanitarian obligations. India reiterated that states supporting cross-border terrorism must be held accountable and stressed that protection of civilians should remain central to the UN Security Council’s peace and security efforts.

What India’s UN envoy said?

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“It is ironic that Pakistan, with its long-tainted record of genocidal acts, has chosen to refer to issues that are strictly internal to India," he said. Parvathaneni's response came as Pakistan attempted to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council’s open debate. About 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Parvathaneni said, “During Operation Searchlight in 1971, Pakistan sanctioned the systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. Such inhuman conduct reflects Pakistan's repeated attempts over decades to externalize internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence both within and beyond its borders. With no faith, no law, and no morality the world can see through Pakistan's propaganda.”

About Afghanistan, he said, "The world has not forgotten that it was during the holy month of Ramadan in March this year, at a time of peace, reflection, and mercy, that Pakistan conducted a barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul. Again, according to UNAMA, this cowardly and unconscionable act of violence claimed the lives of 269 civilians and injured a further 122 in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target," he said.

In conclusion, India’s UN envoy Parvathaneni urged the global community to “restore and ensure respect for international humanitarian law, strengthen accountability, ensure humanitarian access, protect medical care, responsibly govern emerging technologies and thereby alleviate the suffering of civilians affected by armed conflict.”